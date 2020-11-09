Two matches decided in 21st National Seniors Cricket Cup

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Two matches were decided in the 21st National Seniors Cricket Cup here on Monday at different venues.

In the first match Okara Seniors thrashed Bostan Seniors by eight wickets at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground. Bostan Seniors batted first were all out at 168 in 29.2 overs. Captain Atif Miraj Khan 33, Muhammad Mubeen 27, Rana Tahir Rasheed 23, Muhammad Aslam 26 and Shahbaz Akhtar 21 were their main run getters.

From Okara Seniors Captain Amir Touseef 3/23, Hafiz Khalid 3/26 and Abid Hussain 2/26 dominated with hostile bowling.

In reply Okara Seniors answered with 169/2 in 15 overs. Muhammad Ramzan led them to success with polished 72 as Mushtaq Haider made 56 and Rashid Hussain scored 24. Waleed Yaqoob and Tariq Salman were the umpires and Mian Nadeem was the scorer.

In the second match Lahore Kings beat Mian sports Seniors by 66 runs at cricket centre ground. Lahore Kings batted first reached 228/9 in 30 overs. Arshad Butt 68, Irfan Inayat 39, Hamid Raza 27 and Naeem Raza 20 emerged as chief scorers.

Muhammad Saleem 4/29 and Ajmal Butt 2/27 were the main wicket takers of the opponents . In reply Mian Sports Seniors were dismissed at paltry 162 in 26.2 overs. Mian Khurram 37, Nasir Sher Muhammad 44, Muhammad Farooq 20 and Muhammad Sardar 20 runs were their main scorers . Wasif Rafique 3/33, Sharf ud Din 3/22, Asif Kuki 2/35 and Abdul Hafeez 2/42 bowled well from the winners.Liaqat Ali, Malik and Jamil stood as umpires and Sajid Usman was the sorer.