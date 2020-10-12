UrduPoint.com
Two Matches Decided In All Multan Shoaib Memorial Floodlit Football Tournament

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:04 PM

Two matches decided in All Multan Shoaib memorial floodlit football tournament

Two matches were decided on the day three of first All Multan Shoaib Baloch Memorial Floodlit Football tournament with Multan Sultans and Eagle clubs emerging as the winners

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Two matches were decided on the day three of first All Multan Shoaib Baloch Memorial Floodlit Football tournament with Multan Sultans and Eagle clubs emerging as the winners.

Tournament organizers said that the first match was played between Malik Salahuddin Dogar club and Multan Sultan but both teams remained goal-less during the entire match. Both teams were then awarded five penalty kicks but it also delivered even result. Multan Sultans, however, won the match 8-7 on sudden death penalties.

Second match was played between Jahangir Shaheed club and Eagles club. Eagles won the match 3-0, thanks to a goal each scored by Nauman, Bilal and Sharjeel.

Referee Sajjad Ahmad, and Ibrahim Ansari supervised the match.

District officer sports Adnan Naeem, ex-UC chairman Nadeem Akbar, Malik Faheem Shujra, and Samiullah Babar watched the matches as special guests.

Football association official Mian Javed Qureshi, Rai Akram Kharal, Masood Butt, Rana Iftikhar, Tasawur Khan Gogi, Shafiq Babal and others were present.

