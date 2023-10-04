Two matches decided in A.S. Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket

Two more matches were decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.

The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Two more matches were decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.

The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone.

The highlight of the day's play was deadly bowling by off-spinner Azan Ali captured 4 Wickets for only 4 runs.

Summarized Scores :

Zone-V Whites beat Zone-VI Green by 9 Wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground.

ZI Green 125 all-out in 38.1 overs. Mudassir 44 14x5, Muhammad Soman Kabir 18. Muhammad Aqil (ob) 3/26, Fazzi Abid (rmf) 2/12, Najaf Ali 2/23.

Zone-V Whites 128/1 in 38.1 overs. Abdullah 68 14x4 not out, Muhammad Akbar 37.

In the 2nd Match Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-III Blues by 10 Wickets at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-III Blues 41 all out in 23.2 overs. Azan Ai (ob) 4/4, Jawad Zameer (mf) 3/13.

Zone-VII Whites 46/1 in 8.1 overs. Noot Zaman 22 not out, Sohail Khan 18 not out.