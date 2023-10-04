Open Menu

Two Matches Decided In A.S. Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket

Muhammad Rameez Published October 04, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Two matches decided in A.S. Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket

Two more matches were decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.

The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Two more matches were decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.

The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone.

The highlight of the day's play was deadly bowling by off-spinner Azan Ali captured 4 Wickets for only 4 runs.

Summarized Scores :

Zone-V Whites beat Zone-VI Green by 9 Wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground.

ZI Green 125 all-out in 38.1 overs. Mudassir 44 14x5, Muhammad Soman Kabir 18. Muhammad Aqil (ob) 3/26, Fazzi Abid (rmf) 2/12, Najaf Ali 2/23.

Zone-V Whites 128/1 in 38.1 overs. Abdullah 68 14x4 not out, Muhammad Akbar 37.

In the 2nd Match Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-III Blues by 10 Wickets at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-III Blues 41 all out in 23.2 overs. Azan Ai (ob) 4/4, Jawad Zameer (mf) 3/13.

Zone-VII Whites 46/1 in 8.1 overs. Noot Zaman 22 not out, Sohail Khan 18 not out.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Young Ob Landhi Sohail Khan All

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights national oil compani ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights national oil companies&#039; role in shaping low-c ..

8 minutes ago
 SNOC signs agreement to establish largest solar en ..

SNOC signs agreement to establish largest solar energy station in Sharjah

8 minutes ago
 'Unusually risky': Kenya faces scrutiny over Haiti ..

'Unusually risky': Kenya faces scrutiny over Haiti mission

14 minutes ago
 Secretary health visits drug testing lab

Secretary health visits drug testing lab

10 minutes ago
 'Navigating Peace & Security in Region & Beyond' m ..

'Navigating Peace & Security in Region & Beyond' moot on Oct 5

10 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner reviews polio eradication camp ..

Deputy Commissioner reviews polio eradication campaign

10 minutes ago
Third season of 'Schoolympics' games to start from ..

Third season of 'Schoolympics' games to start from Nov 6

10 minutes ago
 Aajiz Dhamrah condoles death of Former MNA

Aajiz Dhamrah condoles death of Former MNA

11 minutes ago
 AG (Treasury) Sindh urges quick resolution of gove ..

AG (Treasury) Sindh urges quick resolution of government employees' pension issu ..

41 seconds ago
 Rs.283.4 mln fine imposed on 2320 electricity thie ..

Rs.283.4 mln fine imposed on 2320 electricity thieves, 2239 booked, 1749 arreste ..

43 seconds ago
 CPWB rescued 127 abandoned children in Lahore duri ..

CPWB rescued 127 abandoned children in Lahore during September

44 seconds ago
 Saudi contestant showcases innovation in robotics ..

Saudi contestant showcases innovation in robotics at Stars of Science show

46 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports