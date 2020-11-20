UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Matches Decided In Cricket Tournament Of Korangi Sports Festival 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Two matches decided in cricket tournament of Korangi Sports Festival 2020

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Shah Faisal Zone defeated Korangi White by 24 runs, in the cricket tournament of Korangi sports Festival 2020.

Shah Faisal Zone batting first set the target of 138 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Dilawar Merchant 21, Talha Siddiqui 33 and Aqeel Dogar scored 35 runs.

Korangi White's Ehsanullah 29 and Sujawal Khan made 32 runs. Yahya of Shah Faisal bowled brilliantly and sent 4 batsmen of Korangi White back to pavilion while Aqeel Dogar took 2 wickets.

In the second match of tournament Shah Faisal White defeated Shah Faisal Blues with 5 wickets.

Shah Faisal Blues won the toss and decided to bat first and scored 134 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Charles Gill scored 60 runs with the help of 5 fours and a six. Umair Rehman scored 18 runs. Shah Faisal White's Jahanzeb 2, Arsalan Farzand 2 and Ahmed Hassan took 3 wicketsThe Shah Faisal White's chased the target with loss of 5 wickets. Mujeebullah 22, Arsalan Farzand 25 and Kashan Khan scored 39 runs.

Muhammad Zeeshan Raza and Zia Abbas were the Umpires of matches.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports Kashan Korangi Shah Faisal Sujawal 2020 Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Ski Dubai wins ‘World’s Best Indoor Ski Resort ..

36 minutes ago

U.S. Government And Women’s Business Opportunity ..

1 hour ago

PTI leader Fateh Ullah Khan won again after recoun ..

1 hour ago

Emirates partners with FlySafair to strengthen tra ..

1 hour ago

‘I’ll take advice but final decision will be m ..

1 hour ago

KP govt refuses PDM to hold public rally in Peshaw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.