Two matches decided in cricket tournament of Korangi Sports Festival 2020

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Shah Faisal Zone defeated Korangi White by 24 runs, in the cricket tournament of Korangi sports Festival 2020.

Shah Faisal Zone batting first set the target of 138 runs in stipulated 20 overs. Dilawar Merchant 21, Talha Siddiqui 33 and Aqeel Dogar scored 35 runs.

Korangi White's Ehsanullah 29 and Sujawal Khan made 32 runs. Yahya of Shah Faisal bowled brilliantly and sent 4 batsmen of Korangi White back to pavilion while Aqeel Dogar took 2 wickets.

In the second match of tournament Shah Faisal White defeated Shah Faisal Blues with 5 wickets.

Shah Faisal Blues won the toss and decided to bat first and scored 134 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Charles Gill scored 60 runs with the help of 5 fours and a six. Umair Rehman scored 18 runs. Shah Faisal White's Jahanzeb 2, Arsalan Farzand 2 and Ahmed Hassan took 3 wicketsThe Shah Faisal White's chased the target with loss of 5 wickets. Mujeebullah 22, Arsalan Farzand 25 and Kashan Khan scored 39 runs.

Muhammad Zeeshan Raza and Zia Abbas were the Umpires of matches.