Two Matches Decided In Karachi Development Authority Interdepartmental Cricket Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 06:48 PM

Two matches decided in Karachi Development Authority interdepartmental cricket tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Two matches were decided in the Karachi Development Authority Peace Interdepartmental cricket Tournament organized by KDA Employees Union.

In the first match, the engineering department team defeated the IT department by 89 runs, the engineering team batted first. In the stipulated 20 overs, engineering department team scored 196 runs over loss of 5 wickets, Mukhtar Hussain scored 60 with 4 fours and 2 sixes, Rashid Hasan 29, Shahryar and Raees Ahmed scored 24, 24 runs. IT department team's Mujahid, Farooq, Aamir Ahmed and Kamal Siddiqui got one wicket each.

In reply the IT team was all-out for 107 in the stipulated overs. Azhar Raza 24, Amir Yousuf 23 and Amir Ahmed scored 12 runs, Shahzeb 2 and Rizwan scored 2, while Engineering team's Raees Ahmed, Rashid Hassan, Mukhtar Ahmed and Asim all got one wicket each.

In the second match, land recovery defeated the accounts team by 5 wickets which batted first and scored 140 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Adeel scored 51, Waqas 20, and Kamran Ahmed 12 runs. Land Recovery's Wasim Ahmed, Fazil Bukhari and Shakir bowled-out 2, 2 players.

In reply the land recovery team completed the required score with loss of 5 wickets. Adnan Ahmed scored 36, Javed Iqbal 24 and Zahid Ahmed and Hassam scored 24, 24 runs. Kamran, Irfan, Shujaat and Qazi of the accounts got one wicket each.

