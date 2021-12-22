Two matches decided in Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament

Two volleyball matches were decided on the second day of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament at Gymnasium Hall Divisional Sports Complex, Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Two volleyball matches were decided on the second day of Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament at Gymnasium Hall Divisional Sports Complex, Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday.

According to information made available here, In the first match Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) best Punjab by 3-1 margin while South Punjab emerged triumphant against Higher education Commission (HEC) with the same margin in the second match.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan while expressing his views on the holding of the Games in South Punjab said Sports board Punjab has planned regular sports events in all parts of the province.

"Games in South Punjab is also part of our sports promotion campaign and we will organize more sports events at a bigger level in other parts of province so that talented youth from across the province could get a suitable platform to display their hidden sports abilities".

The participating volleyball players demonstrated immense passion in Mir Chakar Azam Rind Games Volleyball Tournament matches. "This tournament is providing us a wonderful platform to show our talent and there should be more events like this in future," the volleyball players said while expressing their views about the tournament.

It may be noted here that country's leading volleyball teams like Pakistan Air Force (PAF), HigherEducation Commission (HEC), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan Wapda and South Punjab areparticipating in the Volleyball Tournament.