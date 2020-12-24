UrduPoint.com
Two Matches Decided In SBP U17 Hockey Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Two matches decided in SBP U17 hockey tournament

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Two more matches were decided on the second day of SBP Hi-Tech Under-17 Boys Hockey Tournament at National Hockey Stadium ground-2 on Thursday.

For hockey Olympians Tauqeer Dar, Tahir Zaman, Khalid Hameed, international player Azfar Yaqoob and other officials were also present at the ground.

Four top hockey academy teams Dar Hockey Academy Lahore, Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy Gojra, Ustad Aslam Roda Hockey Academy Gojra and Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha are participating in the 4-day tournament.

In the first match, Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy Gojra defeated Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha by 3-2 after a thrilling contest while Dar Hockey Academy emerged triumphant by 4-0 against Aslam Roda Hockey Academy in the second encounter of the day.

In the first match, Naukhaiz, Azan and Yasir netted goals for victorious Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy while Fiaz Hockey Academy's two goals were scored by Basharat and Ammad.

Young hockey player Azan of Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy was adjudged man of the match due to his excellent performance in the match.

Two more matches will be played on Friday (Dec 25, 2020). Dar Hockey Academy Lahore will lock horns with Fiaz Hockey Academy Sargodha in the first match whereas the second match will be contested between Tahir Zaman Hockey Academy and Ustad Aslam Roda Hockey Academy.

Meanwhile, Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a statement on Thursday said that Sports board Punjab is organizing back-to-back hockey tournaments to provide maximum opportunities to young players of the province to express their talent.

"We organized Lahore Division Women Hockey Tournament last week with the collaboration of PHF Women Wing where female hockey players exhibited wonderful hockey skills. The prime objective of these tournaments is to locate talented hockey players from different parts of the province".

