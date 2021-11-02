Two matches played in Guard Group Polo Cup 2021

Two matches were decided on the opening day of Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Two matches were decided on the opening day of Guard Group Polo Cup 2021 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Tuesday.

The first match of the day was played under the American system among three teams including Country Polo Team, Airlink Eagles and Guard Group and after tough fights, Country Polo Team succeeded in winning the match. They first defeated Airlink Eagles by 3-1 and then beat Guard Group/Black by a narrow margin of 4�-4 while in the third match played under the American system, Airlink Eagles beat Guard Group/Black by 2�-2.

The second match of the day was played between Zacky Farms and Black Horse Paints, which proved to be a one-sided affair and was comfortably won by Zacky Farms with a margin of 8�-3.

From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, the top scorer was Chaudhry Hayat Noon, who smashed in three goals while Shah Qubilai Alam and Nazar Dean Ali Khan banged in a brace each and Mustafa Aziz scored one goal. From Black Horse Paints, Hamza Mawaz Khan converted two goals while Ahsan JavedSher struck one. Tomorrow Wednesday, two more matches will be played as the first one will be playedat 1:30 pm and the second one at 3:00 pm.