Two Matches To Be Played On Thursday

Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

Two matches to be played on Thursday

In National T-20 Cup, two matches will be played on Thursday (October 17) in Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) -:In National T-20 Cup, two matches will be played on Thursday (October 17) in Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad.

First match will be played between Balochistan and southern Punjab at 01:30 p.m.,while northern will fight against Sindh in second match in the same venue at 05:30 p.m.

