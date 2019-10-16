Two matches to be played on Thursday

In National T-20 Cup, two matches will be played on Thursday (October 17) in Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

First match will be played between Balochistan and southern Punjab at 01:30 p.m.,while northern will fight against Sindh in second match in the same venue at 05:30 p.m.