UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two More Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19 At Tokyo Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 38 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:05 PM

Two more athletes test positive for COVID-19 at Tokyo Olympics

Two more athletes staying in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, organizers said here on Tuesday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Two more athletes staying in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, organizers said here on Tuesday.

Japan's state broadcaster NHK said that the athletes were among seven new confirmed coronavirus cases.

Tokyo 2020 organizing committee announced that the athletes are from overseas.

Two additional people from overseas, who are staying at the Olympic Village, were also confirmed as infected.

Three others, including a staff member related to the Games but staying outside the village, plus a committee employee, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to NHK, the total number of Games-related infections has reached 155 since July 1, when the committee started announcing new cases.

Related Topics

July 2020 Olympics From Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Agreement signed to boost global competitiveness o ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese shares close lower on Tuesday

31 seconds ago

Country's youth literacy stands at 72 per cent: PS ..

32 seconds ago

Hong Kong sinks in mixed Asian trade as China ratt ..

34 seconds ago

Hsing-Chun Kuo From Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) Wins W ..

36 seconds ago

Spain's men's cycling team coach tests COVID posit ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.