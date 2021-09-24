UrduPoint.com

Two More Matches Decided In 3rd Chief Of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:23 PM

Two more matches decided in 3rd Chief of Naval Staff all Pakistan hockey tourney

Two more matches were decided on fourth day of the 3rd Chief of the Naval Staff all Pakistan Hockey Tournament According to a news release on Friday, during the first match of the day, WAPDA defeated Port Qasim Authority by 10-0. Rana Abdul Waheed of WAPDA was awarded man of the match award for his outstanding performance

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Two more matches were decided on fourth day of the 3rd Chief of the Naval Staff all Pakistan Hockey Tournament According to a news release on Friday, during the first match of the day, WAPDA defeated Port Qasim Authority by 10-0.

Rana Abdul Waheed of WAPDA was awarded man of the match award for his outstanding performance.

The second match was played between Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army teams in which Pakistan Navy defeated Pakistan Army by 5-1. Khalid Ali of Pakistan Navy received man of the match award for his excellent display of skills.

The tourney is being played at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi from September 21 to 28.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Army Pakistan Navy WAPDA Abdul Sattar Edhi Man September All From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

28 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.