Two more matches decided in 3rd Chief of Naval Staff all Pakistan hockey tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Two more matches were decided on fourth day of the 3rd Chief of the Naval Staff all Pakistan Hockey Tournament According to a news release on Friday, during the first match of the day, WAPDA defeated Port Qasim Authority by 10-0.

Rana Abdul Waheed of WAPDA was awarded man of the match award for his outstanding performance.

The second match was played between Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Army teams in which Pakistan Navy defeated Pakistan Army by 5-1. Khalid Ali of Pakistan Navy received man of the match award for his excellent display of skills.

The tourney is being played at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi from September 21 to 28.