Two more matches decided in Badar Jaffery Invitation cricket tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Two more matches were decided in the Badar Jaffery Invitation cricket Tournament organized by ZA sports.

In the first match played at TMC Cricket Ground, Mujahid Gymkhana easily defeated Mujahid Gymkhana Colts by 142 runs.

Mujahid Gymkhana scored 371 runs for the loss of three wickets in the stipulated 40 overs. Wali Khan scored a magnificent 143 runs off 97 balls with the help of 17 fours and three sixes. Sufyan Khan scored an aggressive century off 50 balls with the help of 10 sixes and a four.

Zaid Noor of Mujahid Gymkhana Colts scored 110 runs while Adil Ashfaq scored 59 runs and Ghulam Mohammad scored an unbeaten 30. Mujahid Khan, Wali Khan, Nasit Bukhari and Sadaqat Ali took two wickets each.

Zahid Iqbal and Bashir Abbasi officiated while Mohammad Ahsan was the official scorer.

In the second match played at the Eastern Star ground Sir Syed Cricket Club defeated Taiser Town Tiger Cricket Club by 44 runs.

Batting first, Sir Syed Cricket Club scored 276 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the stipulated 40 overs. Shah Mohammad scored 87 runs and Abdul Rehman scored 77 runs. Club's Mohammad Haris took three wickets and Khalid took two wickets.

In reply, Taiser Town Tigers were bowled out for 232 in 36 overs in pursuit of the target. Habibullah scored 76 runs, Gulzar Ali 46 runs and Khalid 38 runs. Saeed Hassan of Sir Syed Cricket Club bowled three wickets while Yasir Khan and Faizan bowled two wickets each.

Muhammad Aslam and Wasif Jamal officiated while Afaq Zahid was the official scorer.