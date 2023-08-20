Open Menu

Two More Matches Decided In Basketball Tourney

Muhammad Rameez Published August 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Two more matches were decided in the ongoing 8th Essa Lab Trophy Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasser Basketball Court.

The tourney was being organized with the permission of KBBA, said a communique here on Sunday.

In the first match, Jump Shooters Club defeated NN Warriors by 40-33 points.

For Jump Shooters, Ahmed Ali scored 14 points, Haris Khan scored 10 points and Madani scored 5 points on behalf of Jump Shooters Club.

In the second match, Karachi Basketball Club defeated NN Warriors by 65-49 points.

On behalf of the winning team, Daniyal Ahmed scored 16 points, Abdullah Imam scored 15 points, Haseeb Khokhar scored 12 points and Zain Chaudhary scored 10 points, while Talha Khan scored 15 points, Wasif Khan scored 15 points and Salim Subhani scored 10 points on behalf of the runner team.

Aamir Sharif, Zahid Malik, and Ashraf Yahya acted as referees while Naeem Ahmed, Mumtaz Ahmed, Rajkumar, and Michael Turner performed the duties of technical officials.

