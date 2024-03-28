Open Menu

Two More Matches Decided In Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Two more matches decided in Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup

Two more matches decided in the Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup night matches at various cricket grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Two more matches decided in the Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup night matches at various cricket grounds.

Government College 36-B Landhi and Government Jinnah College won their 2nd Matches.

Ahad Ali and Rizwan Khan were declared players of the match. The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Pakistan Cricket board.

Scores in Brief:

Government College 36-B Landhi no.4 beat Government College Asifabad by 54 runs in their 2nd match at IBA Karachi University Ground .Government College 36-B Landhi no.4 125/8 in 20 overs. Sufiyan 44 2x4 3x6, Abdullah 36.Kashan

Farhad 3/13, Abdul Kabeer 2/11.

Government College Asifabad 71 all out in 18.1 overs. Uzair Shah 19. Muhammad Ahad Ali (ob) 4/9, Hasan Ali Khan 2/5, Saif Ullah Khan 2/18.

After the end of the Match Chief Guest Former Test Cricketer Azam Khan give the Player of the Match Cash award Rupees Five Thousand to Ahad Ali. Rahat Ali Shah Coordinator, Arif Waheed ,Afzal Qureshi and Aga Sabir also present on the occasion.

In the another Match played at Eid Gah Ground Government Jinnah College beat Beacon House System by 9 wickets also in their 2nd match. Beacon House System 94 all out in 20 overs. Yafai Ali Khan 17. Ghous Ibrahim 2/11, Abdullah Ashfaq 2/17.

Government Jinnah College 95/1 in 12.1 overs. Rizwan Khan 51 7x4 not out, Syed Kashan Fahim 19 not out.

After the end of the match chief guest ex international cricketer Mahmood Hamid gave the player of the match cash award of Rs. 5000 to Rizwan Khan.

On the occasion Coordinator Rahat Ali Shah, Rizwan Qureshi were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Kashan Ob Landhi Rahat Ali Hasan Ali Karachi University All Government Institute Of Business Administration Ramadan

Recent Stories

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with ..

Students gather at GCU to express solidarity with Palestinians, Kashmiris

2 minutes ago
 'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offe ..

'Operation Beethoven': Dutch 2.5bn-euro charm offensive to keep ASML

37 seconds ago
 Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders F ..

Crackdown on Profiteers in Hyderabad: 23 Traders Fined

2 minutes ago
 IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar E ..

IIOJK authorities to bar Eid prayers at Srinagar Eidgah yet again

2 minutes ago
 Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative dir ..

Ex-Gucci star Michele named Valentino creative director

2 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

2 minutes ago
Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as sn ..

Bulgaria thrown into fresh political turmoil as snap elections loom

2 minutes ago
 Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service ..

Railways CEO shares plans for Eid trains, service upgrades through e-Kutchehri

2 minutes ago
 04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

04 diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

7 minutes ago
 DC for taking strict action against absent teacher ..

DC for taking strict action against absent teachers in Nasirabad

7 minutes ago
 Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax co ..

Banks to open on March 30, 31 to facilitate tax collection

6 minutes ago
 Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wi ..

Lahore Police launch campaign to install safety wires on motorcycles

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports