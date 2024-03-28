Two More Matches Decided In Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 28, 2024 | 08:36 PM
Two more matches decided in the Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup night matches at various cricket grounds
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Two more matches decided in the Inter College Ramadan T-20 Cup night matches at various cricket grounds.
Government College 36-B Landhi and Government Jinnah College won their 2nd Matches.
Ahad Ali and Rizwan Khan were declared players of the match. The tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Pakistan Cricket board.
Scores in Brief:
Government College 36-B Landhi no.4 beat Government College Asifabad by 54 runs in their 2nd match at IBA Karachi University Ground .Government College 36-B Landhi no.4 125/8 in 20 overs. Sufiyan 44 2x4 3x6, Abdullah 36.Kashan
Farhad 3/13, Abdul Kabeer 2/11.
Government College Asifabad 71 all out in 18.1 overs. Uzair Shah 19. Muhammad Ahad Ali (ob) 4/9, Hasan Ali Khan 2/5, Saif Ullah Khan 2/18.
After the end of the Match Chief Guest Former Test Cricketer Azam Khan give the Player of the Match Cash award Rupees Five Thousand to Ahad Ali. Rahat Ali Shah Coordinator, Arif Waheed ,Afzal Qureshi and Aga Sabir also present on the occasion.
In the another Match played at Eid Gah Ground Government Jinnah College beat Beacon House System by 9 wickets also in their 2nd match. Beacon House System 94 all out in 20 overs. Yafai Ali Khan 17. Ghous Ibrahim 2/11, Abdullah Ashfaq 2/17.
Government Jinnah College 95/1 in 12.1 overs. Rizwan Khan 51 7x4 not out, Syed Kashan Fahim 19 not out.
After the end of the match chief guest ex international cricketer Mahmood Hamid gave the player of the match cash award of Rs. 5000 to Rizwan Khan.
On the occasion Coordinator Rahat Ali Shah, Rizwan Qureshi were also present.
