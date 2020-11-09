Two more matches decided in Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament

Two more matches were decided in the 2nd Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament 2020 as the Bahria Basketball Club and Splash Basketball Club won the matches

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Two more matches were decided in the 2nd Inverex Trophy Basketball Tournament 2020 as the Bahria Basketball Club and Splash Basketball Club won the matches.

The tourney was being organized under the auspicious of Pakistan sports Welfare Association in collaboration with Karachi Basketball Association at Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh.

In the first match, Bahria Club defeated Aram Bagh Basketball Club by 63 basketball points against 22. Moiz Ateeq scored 13, Mohsin Gujjar 20, Bilal Khan 12 and Owais Khan 11 points from the Bahria Club while Hassan Ali and Sharq Suleiman scored 10, 10 points each for runner-up club.

In the second match Splash Basketball Club defeated Usman Club with 45-38. From the winning team Taimur Zaheer scored 13, Azhar 10 and Syed Waseem 10 while Hassan Iqbal 10, Faizan Yusuf 10, and Hamza Parwani 9 from the runner-up club.

Referees in the matches were Tariq Hussain, Zahid Malik, Mumtaz Ahmed while the technical officers were Javed Ahmed, Zaeema Khatun and Raj Kumar.