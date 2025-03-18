Open Menu

Two More Matches Decided In KHA Ramadan Inter Club Hockey Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published March 18, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Two more matches decided in KHA Ramadan inter club hockey championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Two more matches were decided in the KHA Ramadan Inter Club Hockey Championship at Olympian Hanif Khan & Dr Junaid Ali Shah sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal organized by the Karachi Hockey Association.

In the second match of the tournament won by Dolphin Hockey club against Tiger Hockey Club by 5-0.

Winning team scorers were Talha Furqan 1 (6th minute), Muzammil Hussain 1 (10th minute), Rashid Ali 1 (12th minute), Junaid Rasool 1 (22nd minute) and Muneeb Qamar 1 (28th minute).

In the third match of the tournament Hanif Khan Hockey Club beat TNT Hockey Club by 9 - 0. Goal Scorers for winners were Imran 3 (3rd, 5th and 34th mints), Abdul Wahab 2 (14th and 23rd minutes), Iftikhar 1 (24th minute), Asim 1 (36th minute), Arsalan Khalid 1 (38th minute Penalty Corner) and Adyan (39th minute).

Recent Stories

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

22 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

45 minutes ago
 Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

4 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

4 hours ago
OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

4 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

5 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

5 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

5 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Sports