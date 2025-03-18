Two more matches decided in KHA Ramadan inter club hockey championship

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Two more matches were decided in the KHA Ramadan Inter Club Hockey Championship at Olympian Hanif Khan & Dr Junaid Ali Shah sports Complex Gulshan Iqbal organized by the Karachi Hockey Association.

In the second match of the tournament won by Dolphin Hockey club against Tiger Hockey Club by 5-0.

Winning team scorers were Talha Furqan 1 (6th minute), Muzammil Hussain 1 (10th minute), Rashid Ali 1 (12th minute), Junaid Rasool 1 (22nd minute) and Muneeb Qamar 1 (28th minute).

In the third match of the tournament Hanif Khan Hockey Club beat TNT Hockey Club by 9 - 0. Goal Scorers for winners were Imran 3 (3rd, 5th and 34th mints), Abdul Wahab 2 (14th and 23rd minutes), Iftikhar 1 (24th minute), Asim 1 (36th minute), Arsalan Khalid 1 (38th minute Penalty Corner) and Adyan (39th minute).