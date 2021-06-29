UrduPoint.com
Two More Matches Decided In Peshawar Hockey Championship

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :More matches decided in the ongoing Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Hockey League being played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

In the first match, Peshawar Tigers and Peshawar Dolphins won secured victories against their respective rivals. District sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, President of Provincial Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Haji Hidayat Ullah, Administrative Officer Peshawar District Office Irshad Khan and other important personalities were present on the occasion.

The Peshawar Tigers defeated the Peshawar Panthers 3-2 in the first match of the last District Hockey Championship. Peshawar Tigers played well and center striker Junaid Khan, Shakir, Abdullah scored one goal each for the winners team while for Peshawar Panthers Rizwan, Arif scored one goal each. Similarly, the second match was played between Peshawar Dolphins and Peshawar Lions in which Peshawar Dolphins defeated Lions by 2-1. For Peshawar Delphine Siraj and Ibrahim scored one goal each on the field attempt while for Peshawar Lions Yasir reduced the margin.

More Stories From Sports

