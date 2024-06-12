Two More Matches Decided On The 5th Day Of PBCC Blind T20 Cricket Super League 2024
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) On the fifth day of the Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) T20 Blind Cricket Trophy, two thrilling matches have been decided where Sind and KP teams won their matches on Wednesday.
According to the details, during the first match between Sindh and Balochistan. Balochistan, after winning the toss, opted to field first, invited Sindh to bat first. Sindh managed to put up a challenging target of 222 runs while losing 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
In response, Balochistan struggled to find their footing, ultimately falling short at 157 runs, losing 9 wickets. This handed Sindh a convincing victory by 64 runs.
The standout performer of the match was Salman, who showcased exceptional skills both with the bat, scoring 20 runs, and the ball, taking 4 wickets.
In the second match of the day, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced each other. Punjab, after winning the toss, elected to field first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a formidable performance, restricted Punjab to a total of 230 runs, while losing 6 wickets, in pursuit of their target of 282 runs set in 20 overs and losing 2 wickets.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched victory by 51 runs. The outstanding player of this match was Badar Munir who scored an impressive 154 runs with 24 boundaries and 4 sixes off just 63 balls.
