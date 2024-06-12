Open Menu

Two More Matches Decided On The 5th Day Of PBCC Blind T20 Cricket Super League 2024

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Two more matches decided on the 5th day of PBCC blind T20 cricket super league 2024

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) On the fifth day of the Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) T20 Blind Cricket Trophy, two thrilling matches have been decided where Sind and KP teams won their matches on Wednesday.

According to the details, during the first match between Sindh and Balochistan. Balochistan, after winning the toss, opted to field first, invited Sindh to bat first. Sindh managed to put up a challenging target of 222 runs while losing 6 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Balochistan struggled to find their footing, ultimately falling short at 157 runs, losing 9 wickets. This handed Sindh a convincing victory by 64 runs.

The standout performer of the match was Salman, who showcased exceptional skills both with the bat, scoring 20 runs, and the ball, taking 4 wickets.

In the second match of the day, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced each other. Punjab, after winning the toss, elected to field first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a formidable performance, restricted Punjab to a total of 230 runs, while losing 6 wickets, in pursuit of their target of 282 runs set in 20 overs and losing 2 wickets.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa clinched victory by 51 runs. The outstanding player of this match was Badar Munir who scored an impressive 154 runs with 24 boundaries and 4 sixes off just 63 balls.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket T20 Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab

Recent Stories

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

45 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

54 minutes ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

57 minutes ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

3 hours ago
 Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

6 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

20 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

20 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Sports