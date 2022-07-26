UrduPoint.com

Two More Matches Decides On The Second Day Of The Zalmi Madrasah League

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 26, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Two more matches were decided on the second day of Zalmi Madrasa League organized by Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation in Gilgit

GILGIT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Two more matches were decided on the second day of Zalmi Madrasa League organized by Peshawar Zalmi and Zalmi Foundation in Gilgit.

In the first match, Diamir Lions defeated Astor Tigers and made it to the semi-finals.

In the second match, Skardu Tigers defeated Gilgit Tigers by four wickets. Two more group matches will be played tomorrow on the third day of the event.

Hamza Eagles will face Skardu Tigers in the first match and Nagar stars will face Astor Strikers in the second match. Both the semi-finals of the event will also be played tomorrow.

The final of the tournament will be held on July 28.

More Stories From Sports

