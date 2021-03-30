UrduPoint.com
Two More Poland Players Positive For Covid Ahead Of England

Muhammad Rameez 52 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 03:08 PM

Two more Poland players have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total to four, the Polish Football Association said on Tuesday, on the eve of a 2022 World Cup qualifier against England

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Two more Poland players have tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total to four, the Polish Football Association said on Tuesday, on the eve of a 2022 World Cup qualifier against England.

"Poland's national team took more coronavirus tests. Unfortunately, the results were positive for Grzegorz Krychowiak and Kamil Piatkowski," football association spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said on Twitter.

Kwiatkowski, who said he himself had also tested positive, said the Polish football association was speaking to UEFA to request authorisation for Krychowiak to play considering he has already had coronavirus.

Midfielder Mateusz Klich and backup goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski tested positive last week.

Striker Robert Lewandowski will also have to miss the game at Wembley after injuring his right knee during the match against Andorra on Sunday in which he scored two goals.

Poland has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus infections in the last few weeks and currently has one of the world's highest contagion rates per capita.

