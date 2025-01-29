Two new VVIP enclosures added to Gaddafi Stadium

Two new VVIP enclosures have been added at the base of the newly constructed pavilion building and named after two legendary cricketers -- Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan -- at the upgraded Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Two new VVIP enclosures have been added at the base of the newly constructed pavilion building and named after two legendary cricketers -- Zaheer Abbas and Majid Khan -- at the upgraded Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Though quite small in size as compared to other enclosures, players will pass through these enclosures and provide a vantage point to the spectators perched at these enclosures to watch their cricketing heroes in quite close proximity. The ticket price for these enclosures is expected to be Rs. 25,000 and above for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 fixtures.

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore will host at least four matches of the ICC Champions Trophy including the second semi-final. The final may also be played at the venue if India do not qualify for the final and, in that scenario, the final of the ICC Champions Trophy will be played at the Dubai Cricket Stadium, UAE.

With the installation of new chairs, LED lights and SMD screens for cricketing action for the spectators, the stadium is ready to be presented to the global audiences although small adjustment still need to be made to the fabulous new structure. The Gaddafi stadium is all set to host the tri-nation featuring Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand.

The moat, with small sized iron grill, around the playing field is an innovation which is meant to check intrusion of the spectators to the pitch besides serving as a reservoir to store water in case of rain and make the playing field ready for action in the shortest possible time. The moat is to be covered with a net so that the ball does not fall into the moat and disrupt action.

The more satisfying fact about the Gaddafi Stadium’s preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is the readiness of the turf and the pitches at the stadium.

The pitches are in pristine shape and ready to host the matches at the stadium.

The debris of the demolished structures around the stadium has been removed and an army of men has been working to lay the floors while the Parks and Horticulture (PHA) staffers have been working diligently on plantation of plants and green-belts around the stadium.

During the PCB Director Infrastructure Qazi Jawwad-led tour of the stadium here on Wednesday, the Director Infrastructure claimed that the pavilion and office building are completed and the Gaddafi Stadium was ready to host the Champions Trophy.

Director Infrastructure told the media that the work inside the stadium was complete and only furniture needed to be placed on different floors of the pavilion building which houses hospitality boxes while the exterior development was in progress. The roads have been re-laid around Gaddafi Stadium.

‘Moving the debris is a big task and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has been working for the last three days to move the debris,’ he said, adding Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the upgraded Gaddafi Stadium.

‘If the tuff tiles in and around the stadium have not yet been laid fully, it does not mean the stadium is not ready, PCB’s Director responded, adding the labourers were round the clock to lay tuff tile.

He further told the media that the construction during the upgradation was undertaken as per the international standards, adding that the Federal Works Organization (FWO) completed the task under the supervision and consultation of Nespak. He said Resident Engineer of the Nespak was present at the site during the upgradation work.