UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Pak Athletes To Feature In Inaugural SOAP Badminton C'ship

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 12:14 PM

Two Pak athletes to feature in inaugural SOAP Badminton C'ship

Two Pakistani athletes would represent Pakistan in the inaugural edition of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific (SOAP) Unified Badminton Championship scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 13 to 16

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):Two Pakistani athletes would represent Pakistan in the inaugural edition of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific (SOAP) Unified Badminton Championship scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 13 to 16.

"Two male athletes including Mohsin Ahmed and Samar Khan will participate in the championship while Mutahir Sohail would accompany the athletes as coach," Regional Sports Director Federal at Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) Shumaila Erum told APP on Wednesday.

More than 150 delegates from 14 countries would take part in the inaugural Badminton Championship. The championship would welcome athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to display their courage, passion and skills as part of a global movement to create positive change and drive social inclusion.

Thailand would welcome teams from countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, and Sri Lanka.

Acting President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Asia Pacific Dipak Natali said the championship would foster deeper understanding and friendships between people with and without intellectual disabilities across the region.

The result of a global partnership between Special Olympics and the Badminton World Federation (BWF), this is the first unified badminton championship to be held in Asia since the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was announced during the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi, UAE, held in March 2019.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Thailand Sports Bangladesh Sri Lanka Badminton UAE Abu Dhabi Hong Kong Macau Male Singapore Bangkok Indonesia Myanmar Philippines Maldives Malaysia March November 2019 Olympics From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Receive Sullivan as US New Ambassa ..

6 minutes ago

Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli strike: Gaz ..

17 minutes ago

Kuzma clicks into late gear as LeBron's Lakers ecl ..

18 minutes ago

Forest department takes measures against illegal h ..

18 minutes ago

Silent protest continues on 101st day in IOK

18 minutes ago

Bolivian Coca Farmers Refuse to Recognize Anez Pre ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.