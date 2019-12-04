UrduPoint.com
Two Pak Coaches Completes ITF Level-II Coaching Course

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:28 PM

Two Pakistani coaches, Muhammad Nameer Shamsi and Nauman-ul-Haq have completed an International Tennis Federation (ITF) Level-II Coaching Course, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) said on Wednesday

The ITF Coaching Advanced Players (CAP) course was held in Tehran in September, this year.

A total of 23 candidates from the West and Central Asia Region took part in the course, but only five candidates could pass it. "It is a great honour for Pakistan.

This brings the total number of coaches in Pakistan with an ITF CAP (L2) Certification to seven," a PTF statement said.

Nauman is an Assistant Coach at the NTC Islamabad, whereas Nameer is the Director of Tennis at the Shamsi Tennis Academy Karachi.

Meanwhile, President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan and the PTF Executive Committee have congratulated both the successful coaches, expressing the hope that they would play an active role in the development of young players.

