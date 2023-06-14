UrduPoint.com

Two Pak Cueists To Feature In Asian Snooker C'ship

Published June 14, 2023

Two Pak cueists to feature in Asian Snooker C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Two Pakistani cueists would be departing for Tehran, Iran on Thursday to feature in the Asian Six Reds, team and men's U21 Snooker Championship.

According to Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA), the championship was scheduled to be held from June 16 to 25.

PBSA has selected two cueists for the championship while an official referee would also accompany the players.

The players include Harris Tahir and Ahsan Ramzan while Naveed Kapadia would be the referee.

The Pakistan team would depart to Tehran, Iran via Dubai at 4:20 pm.

