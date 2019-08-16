Two Pak Cueists To Feature In IBSF World U16 Snooker C'ships
Fri 16th August 2019
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Two Pakistani cueists would feature in the IBSF World Under-16 (Boys & Girls) Snooker Championships, scheduled to be held in Tyumen, Russia from August 19 to 24.
The cueists including Hamza Ilyas and Muhammad Umar Khan would depart toRussia from Karachi on August 18, said a press release issued here.
Shabbir Hussain would also accompany the team as manager.