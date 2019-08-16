UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Pak Cueists To Feature In IBSF World U16 Snooker C'ships

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:25 PM

Two Pak cueists to feature in IBSF World U16 Snooker C'ships

Two Pakistani cueists would feature in the IBSF World Under-16 (Boys & Girls) Snooker Championships, scheduled to be held in Tyumen, Russia from August 19 to 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Two Pakistani cueists would feature in the IBSF World Under-16 (Boys & Girls) Snooker Championships, scheduled to be held in Tyumen, Russia from August 19 to 24.

The cueists including Hamza Ilyas and Muhammad Umar Khan would depart toRussia from Karachi on August 18, said a press release issued here.

Shabbir Hussain would also accompany the team as manager.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Snooker Russia Tyumen August From

Recent Stories

Pakistan lodges protest with India over recent cea ..

9 seconds ago

Actor Mohsin Abbas interim bail extended till Aug ..

11 seconds ago

India opened Pandora's box by revoking special sta ..

13 seconds ago

Blast in Quetta claims five lives

14 seconds ago

Usman Buzdar, Ejaz Chaudhry discuss current situat ..

17 seconds ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 330 bn into mark ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.