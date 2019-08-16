Two Pakistani cueists would feature in the IBSF World Under-16 (Boys & Girls) Snooker Championships, scheduled to be held in Tyumen, Russia from August 19 to 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Two Pakistani cueists would feature in the IBSF World Under-16 (Boys & Girls) Snooker Championships, scheduled to be held in Tyumen, Russia from August 19 to 24.

The cueists including Hamza Ilyas and Muhammad Umar Khan would depart toRussia from Karachi on August 18, said a press release issued here.

Shabbir Hussain would also accompany the team as manager.