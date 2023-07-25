Two Pak cyclists featuring in cycling training camp at Korea

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Two Pakistani cyclists Syed Aqib Shah and Mohsin Khan were featured in the cycling training camp in Korea.

According to Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) President Syed Azhar Ali Shah, the training camp which began on Tuesday (July 25) would run till August 21.

He said cyclists Syed Aqib Shah and Mohsin Khan, along with coach Sarmad were participating in the camp. The camp will help in the promotion of cycling in Pakistan. All expenses of the camp will be borne by the Korea Cycling Federation.

Shah said Pakistan Cycling Federation was the national governing body of cycling in Pakistan. Founded with an aim for promoting and developing cycling at all levels, the Federation is dedicated to creating opportunities for cyclists to excel at national and international levels, he said.

By organizing events, providing coaching, and supporting athletes, the Pakistan Cycling Federation strives to nurture talent and take the sport to new heights in the country, he said.