Two Pak cyclists, one coach to attend training camp in Korea: PCF

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan's two promising cyclists Syed Aqib Ali Shah and Mohsin Khan will proceed to South Korea along with national coach Sarmad Shahab to attend a one-month training camp at the World Cycling Centre (WCC), Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) said on Thursday.

"The camp being funded by International Cycling Federation (UCI) and the Korea Cycling Federation will be held from July 23 to August 24. The camp is aimed at educating the potential riders from Asian countries about the basics of cycling," PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah told APP.

"The WCC Korea is one of the world's best cycling training centres wherein top quality UCI instructors give professional coaching lectures and training to riders on the advanced scientific lines.

He said the camp at WCC offered a big opportunity for Pakistani riders and coaches to gain the latest knowledge and race experience.

"We are thankful to the UCI and Korea Cycling Federation for accommodating our cyclists and coaches," he added.

Sarmad, who is a level 2 road coach, will be doing the level 2 track coaching course and if he successfully completes it he will be the third Pakistani after Haroon General and Sardar Nazakat, who will be having level 2 coaching certification in both tracks and road cycling.

"The certificate will qualify him to independently plan, deliver and evaluate cycling activity sessions for aspiring cyclists," he said.

According to Shah, the PCF is making an all-out effort to promote cycling in the country and every year sends two to three riders and coaches for training in Korea.

"Recently our young woman cyclist Sumaira has returned after attending the training camp at WCC.

"We only send those riders and coaches, who are well educated and efficient in English as lectures at WCC are given in it (English)," he informed.

He said due to the PCF efforts the country could hold any level of a cycling event as there were a number of UCI qualified coaches and commissaries. "We also have over dozen level 1 coaches, including women coaches now, who can impart training, enabling our cyclists to excel at the national and international stage.

"We are determined to nurture talent and elevate the sport to new heights in the country," he added.