Two Pakistani Umpires Attending Softball Asia Umpiring Course

Two Pakistani umpires, Shiraz Asif and Faraz Ejaz, are attending the Softball Asia Umpiring Certification Course, which is in progress in Bangkok

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Two Pakistani umpires, Shiraz Asif and Faraz Ejaz, are attending the Softball Asia Umpiring Certification Course, which is in progress in Bangkok.

The useful activity is being organized under the aegis of Softball Asia for upgrading the existing knowledge of the technical officials drawn from different countries of Asia including Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Chinese Taiwan and hosts Thailand, said a spokesman for the Pakistan Softball Federation while talking to App here on Monday.

Malaysian expert, Rosli Ismail and Philippines Paulp Tabirara briefly threw light on the basic methods of softball umpiring besides highlighting the rules and regulations of the game through lectures and multi media.

Both the experts urged the participants to learn the latest knowledge of the softball umpiring to play their due role in the overall development of the game.

"Our umpires are taking keen interest in learning and going through various drills in the field to demonstrate latest methods of umpiring," said the spokesman.

Secretary, Thailand Softball Association, Ali Phakpoom also delivered a lecture and highlighted the importance of umpires in the game of softball. The course will end on July 25.

