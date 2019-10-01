UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Promising KP Badminton Players To Represent Pakistan In Maldives

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 07:12 PM

Two promising KP badminton players to represent Pakistan in Maldives

Two promising players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have brought the hard work when selected for the National Badminton team to represent Pakistan in the 21st South Asian Badminton Championship to be commencing from October 5-8, 2019 at Maldives

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Two promising players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have brought the hard work when selected for the National Badminton team to represent Pakistan in the 21st South Asian Badminton Championship to be commencing from October 5-8, 2019 at Maldives.

Both hailing from Khyber Pakhtukhwa including current National Champion Qari Adnan and most talented female Mahvish Khan were selected by the national committee of the Pakistan Badminton Association to be part of the National Team to represent Pakistan in the 21st South Asian Badminton Championship.

The other players of the team comprising were Amin and Raja Zulqarnain from Punjab. Qari Adnan is the current National Junior Champion besides winning the titles of the National Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 while Mahesh Khan is the Provincial Champion and she also made an upsetting during the trials by defeating top seeded players.

Both Qari Adnan and Mahvish Khan are part of the national team purely given stunning performances in both the National Championship and Junior Age Group events.

Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khan also invited both Qari Adnan and Mahvish Khan to his office and assured them that the Directorate of Sports KP would extend all financial help to them.

He also handed over cheques to both Qari Adnan and Mahvish Khan. The players of the national badminton team will depart from Islamabad Airport on October 3 for the Maldives.

Talking to APP, Qari Adnan and Mahvish Khan expressed their confidence of giving good performance in the South Asian Men and Women Badminton Championship.

They also lauded the efforts of the coaches Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah who worked hard with them and thus they have good performances at the National level and in the national trials.

Qari Adnan said he had won the National Under-18 title in Abbottabad for which he had a very tough practice session with coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah and support extended by President KP Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, Secretary Haji Muhammad Amjad. Mahvish Khan said the support of the KP Badminton Association, Pakistan Badminton Federation and above all Directorate of Sports KP that they are going to represent Pakistan internationally.

"We are very thankful to DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak for supporting us financially," Qari Adnan and Mahvish Khan added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Punjab Badminton Maldives October Women 2019 All From Top Asia Airport

Recent Stories

PITB-YASAT Launch Punjab Youth Portal

22 minutes ago

OIC Vaccine Cold Chain Management Workshop Kicks o ..

47 minutes ago

Punjab, Balochistan CMs discuss prospects of coope ..

4 minutes ago

At least 11 Afghan police killed in Taliban attack ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister advisor visits PHA offices

4 minutes ago

No flood situation, all main rivers flowing normal ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.