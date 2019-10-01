Two promising KP badminton players to represent Pakistan in Maldives

Two promising players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have brought the hard work when selected for the National Badminton team to represent Pakistan in the 21st South Asian Badminton Championship to be commencing from October 5-8, 2019 at Maldives

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Two promising players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have brought the hard work when selected for the National Badminton team to represent Pakistan in the 21st South Asian Badminton Championship to be commencing from October 5-8, 2019 at Maldives

Both hailing from Khyber Pakhtukhwa including current National Champion Qari Adnan and most talented female Mahvish Khan were selected by the national committee of the Pakistan Badminton Association to be part of the National Team to represent Pakistan in the 21st South Asian Badminton Championship.

The other players of the team comprising were Amin and Raja Zulqarnain from Punjab. Qari Adnan is the current National Junior Champion besides winning the titles of the National Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 while Mahesh Khan is the Provincial Champion and she also made an upsetting during the trials by defeating top seeded players.

Both Qari Adnan and Mahvish Khan are part of the national team purely given stunning performances in both the National Championship and Junior Age Group events.

Director General sports KP Asfandyar Khan also invited both Qari Adnan and Mahvish Khan to his office and assured them that the Directorate of Sports KP would extend all financial help to them.

He also handed over cheques to both Qari Adnan and Mahvish Khan. The players of the national badminton team will depart from Islamabad Airport on October 3 for the Maldives.

Talking to APP, Qari Adnan and Mahvish Khan expressed their confidence of giving good performance in the South Asian Men and Women Badminton Championship.

They also lauded the efforts of the coaches Nadeem Khan, Hayat Ullah who worked hard with them and thus they have good performances at the National level and in the national trials.

Qari Adnan said he had won the National Under-18 title in Abbottabad for which he had a very tough practice session with coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah and support extended by President KP Badminton Association Zafar Ali Khan, Secretary Haji Muhammad Amjad. Mahvish Khan said the support of the KP Badminton Association, Pakistan Badminton Federation and above all Directorate of Sports KP that they are going to represent Pakistan internationally.

"We are very thankful to DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak for supporting us financially," Qari Adnan and Mahvish Khan added.