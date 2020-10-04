Two real sisters of Pak Army qualify in the final National Women Squash Championship

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Two real sisters of Pak Army Sunday have reached in the National Women Squash Championship final by beating their opponents and would meet on Monday for the top position.

Two real sisters of the Pak Army Madain Zafar and Faiza Zafar approached in the final by beating their opponents in consecutive victory during the National Women Squash Championship held at Jansher Khan Squash Complex (JKSC) Abbottabad.

In the first semifinal, Madain Zafar outclassed her opponent Noor ul Huda of SNPGL in a one-sided match and qualified for the final while in the second semifinal the same story repeated where another sister Faiza Zafar has won her match against Saima Shaukat by three by zero sets and reached in the final of the tournament.

Chief guest in-charge Army sports Directorate Brigadier Arshad congratulated both sisters for their unbeaten success and qualified for the final.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani would be the chief guest of the final match of the National Women Squash Championship to be played on Monday.