Two Russian Athletes Disqualified After Rechecking Doping Samples From 2012 Olympics

Two Russian Athletes Disqualified After Rechecking Doping Samples From 2012 Olympics

Russian athletes Anna Nazarova, a jumper, and Yuliya Gushchina, a sprinter, have been disqualified for violating the doping rules of the International Association of Athletics Federations after retests of their samples that were taken during the 2012 Olympics in London, the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian athletes Anna Nazarova, a jumper, and Yuliya Gushchina, a sprinter, have been disqualified for violating the doping rules of the International Association of Athletics Federations after retests of their samples that were taken during the 2012 Olympics in London, the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF) said on Monday.

Both athletes were disqualified in accordance with the previous decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

According to the ARAF, Gushchina's doping sample contained an anabolic-androgenic steroid. The sprint runner is disqualified for four years from the date of temporary suspension � March 27, 2017.

The results shown by the athlete from September 1, 2011, to December 31, 2014, are to be canceled.

The same steroid was detected in Nazarova's sample after the retest. The jumper is disqualified for two years from the date of temporary suspension � May 17, 2017. The results shown by the athlete from August 8, 2012, to August 31, 2014, are to be canceled.

According to the press release, The Russian Anti-Doping Agency also disqualified Olesya Sviridova, a shot put athlete, for four years starting from June 14, 2020, for violating the All-Russian Anti-Doping Rules based on allegations of repeated work as a judge and secretary in regional competitions.

