Two Russian Football Fans Remain In Custody In Budapest - Embassy In Hungary

Russian diplomats are continuing their efforts to release two Russian football fans from custody in Hungary who were involved in clashes at the match between Russia's CSKA and Hungary's Ferencvaros teams in Budapest, the Russian embassy in Hungary said on Friday

On Thursday, fights broke out between Russian and Hungarian football fans before the start of the match.

Several Russians were later detained by the police.

"Two Russian nationals who were detained during clashes before and after the CSKA-Ferencvaros match on November 7 remain under arrest. The embassy is working to [secure] their speedy release," the embassy said on Twitter.

According to the diplomatic mission, other Russian nationals were released soon after being detained.

The match between CSKA and Ferencvaros finished in a 0-0 draw.

