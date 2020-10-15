Two S. Korean referees to officiate in Chinese Super League

Two South Korean referees will oversee some key matches during the second phase of the Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign starting on Friday, in what is perceived as the Chinese FA's attempt to avoid a repetition of refereeing controversies that plagued the first phase of the CSL season

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Two South Korean referees will oversee some key matches during the second phase of the Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign starting on Friday, in what is perceived as the Chinese FA's attempt to avoid a repetition of refereeing controversies that plagued the first phase of the CSL season.

The two South Korean referees are Ko Hyung Jin and Kim Hee Gon, and according to some reports will be paid 3,000 U.S. Dollars for every match they officiate.

The 16 CSL sides were split into two groups in the first phase between July 22 and September 28, playing in a round-robin format in Dalian and Suzhou respectively.

The top four teams from each group in the first phase will gather in Suzhou to vie for the title between October 16 and November 12.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight teams will play in Dalian. The last placed finisher will be relegated directly to the second-tier League One while the second-to-last placed team faces a playoff against the League One runner-up.