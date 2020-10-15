UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two S. Korean Referees To Officiate In Chinese Super League

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:53 PM

Two S. Korean referees to officiate in Chinese Super League

Two South Korean referees will oversee some key matches during the second phase of the Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign starting on Friday, in what is perceived as the Chinese FA's attempt to avoid a repetition of refereeing controversies that plagued the first phase of the CSL season

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Two South Korean referees will oversee some key matches during the second phase of the Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign starting on Friday, in what is perceived as the Chinese FA's attempt to avoid a repetition of refereeing controversies that plagued the first phase of the CSL season.

The two South Korean referees are Ko Hyung Jin and Kim Hee Gon, and according to some reports will be paid 3,000 U.S. Dollars for every match they officiate.

The 16 CSL sides were split into two groups in the first phase between July 22 and September 28, playing in a round-robin format in Dalian and Suzhou respectively.

The top four teams from each group in the first phase will gather in Suzhou to vie for the title between October 16 and November 12.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight teams will play in Dalian. The last placed finisher will be relegated directly to the second-tier League One while the second-to-last placed team faces a playoff against the League One runner-up.

Related Topics

China Suzhou Dalian Split North Korea July September October November From Top

Recent Stories

Azam Khan and the joy of hitting sixes

10 minutes ago

London set to tighten virus curbs from this weeken ..

2 minutes ago

Fiji launches tourism program to attract more visi ..

2 minutes ago

More than 20 protesters arrested in Thailand

2 minutes ago

People aware about real agenda of opposition: Mush ..

3 minutes ago

Over 414,00 Syrians return home thanks to Turkey

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.