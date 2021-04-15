UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Serbian Football Clubs Punished Over Match Fixing

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:19 PM

Two Serbian football clubs punished over match fixing

Two second-tier football clubs in Serbia have been fined and face a points deduction for match fixing, the Balkan country's football governing body said on Thursday

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Two second-tier football clubs in Serbia have been fined and face a points deduction for match fixing, the Balkan country's football governing body said on Thursday.

European football body UEFA last week asked the Serbian Football Association (FSS) to investigate games played in March after large bets were placed on final scores in Europe and Asia.

In a statement, the FSS highlighted games involving GFK Jagodina and Borac 1926, saying the two clubs had "jeopardised and hurt the integrity" of the games they played against Trajal and Zeleznicar respectively.

Jagodina lost 3-0 to Trajal while Borac lost 1-0 to Zeleznicar in matches played in March.

The FSS, which fined Jagodina six million dinars (51,000 Euros, $61,000) and Borac four million dinars, has not released further details of the betting scheme.

Both clubs have also had six points deducted from the current season.

Related Topics

Football Europe Serbia March From Asia Million

Recent Stories

US industry in March struggles to rebound from sto ..

2 minutes ago

Covid deaths among Europe's elderly hits all-time ..

2 minutes ago

5478 KP students to get Rehmat Ul Alameen scholars ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation's Sasti Roti project inaugur ..

5 minutes ago

Pb govt providing huge subsidy on food items: Chie ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 2.5 lac fine imposed on dairy shops for over ch ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.