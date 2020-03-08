UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Stages Of Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix In Spain, France Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Two Stages of Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix in Spain, France Canceled Due to Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Two stages of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Grand Prix, which were to be held in Spain and France throughout March, have been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the event's organizing committee said in a press release on Sunday.

"The situation of the Coronavirus virus - COVID 19 in France leads the Organizing Committee to cancel the 34th edition of the Internationaux de Thiais scheduled for next March 28 and 29, in view of the risks that this could cause the foreign delegations taking part and the public many who attend the event. Several delegations have already canceled their participation in the Brno Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend as well as in the Marbella Grand Prix [in Spain] scheduled for next week.

They will do the same for the Grand Prix de Thiais [in France]," the statement read.

The Marbella Grand Prix was scheduled for March 13-15.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has reached 522, another 10 people have died from the disease in the country.

Meanwhile, in France, the number of COVID-19 cases is approaching 1,000, with 16 reported fatalities.

Italy remains the most heavily-hit country in the European Union and third after China. It has 5,883 cases, of which 233 were fatal.

Related Topics

China France European Union Died Brno Marbella Same Spain March Sunday Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

German group Schüco signs lease deal with SAIF Zo ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 8, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Media briefing on preventive measures against coro ..

11 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends &#039;Super Saturday&# ..

11 hours ago

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.