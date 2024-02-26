Open Menu

Two State-of-the-art High-Performance Centres Handed Over To PCB

, ,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 26, 2024 | 02:56 PM

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB  

Located in Sialkot and Faisalabad, these centres mark a significant milestone in the development of cricket infrastructure in these two cities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 26th, 2024) The Government of Punjab, in its commitment to nurturing cricket talent, handed over two High-Performance Centres to the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB).

Each High-Performance Centre has state-of-the-art facilities tailored to elevate the skills and performance of upcoming cricketers. Among the highlights are dedicated cricket grounds, equipped to the highest standards, providing the ideal environment for players to train and play matches.

Located in Sialkot and Faisalabad, these centres mark a significant milestone in the development of cricket infrastructure in these two cities.

The High-Performance Centres are open to players of all ages and genders. With the addition of these two High-Performance Centres, PCB now is in possession of five High-Performance Centres.

The other three are National Cricket academy in Lahore, Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi and Inzamam-ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan.

Director Domestic Cricket, Nadeem Khan: “I would like to express my gratitude towards the Government of Punjab for entrusting the PCB with two High-Performance centres. These state-of-the-art facilities will significantly elevate the standard of cricket training in Pakistan.

“With access to top-notch infrastructure and resources, our players will have the ideal environment to hone their skills and reach their full potential.”

The PCB will now start planning events and coaching programmes, at the two newly inducted High-Performance Centres.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Multan Faisalabad Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Government Of Punjab PCB Sialkot All

Recent Stories

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

2 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

6 hours ago
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

23 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports