Two Tennis Events Held
Muhammad Rameez Published March 16, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Karachi Tennis Association organized Two Tennis events for intelectually impaired male and females in Union Club Essity Tennis Championship held at Union Club Karachi.
Ishrat Zehra was the Coordinator of these events.
Final results.
Intelectually impaired Males Singles Final
Winner ..Shakir
Runners up Zakir
Intelectually Impaired Females Singles
Winner..Saadia
Jasmine Shareef
runners up.
Mr.Shafiq Ahmed .Director Finance Essity Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd was the chief guest distributed trophies to winners and runners Up.
Ahmed Ali Rajpoot. and many sports personalities were present.
Recent Stories
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
More Stories From Sports
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters14 hours ago
-
Nissanka ton helps Sri Lanka level Bangladesh series14 hours ago
-
Galopin Des Champs wins back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups14 hours ago
-
UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw14 hours ago
-
'Superstar' Galopin Des Champs wins back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups14 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 2nd ODI scores14 hours ago
-
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters16 hours ago
-
PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United opt to bat against Gladiators16 hours ago
-
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters16 hours ago
-
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 1717 hours ago
-
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters17 hours ago
-
Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 202417 hours ago