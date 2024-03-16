Two tennis events held

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The Karachi Tennis Association organized Two Tennis events for intelectually impaired male and females in Union Club Essity Tennis Championship held at Union Club Karachi.

Ishrat Zehra was the Coordinator of these events.

Final results.

Intelectually impaired Males Singles Final

Winner ..Shakir

Runners up Zakir

Intelectually Impaired Females Singles

Winner..Saadia

Jasmine Shareef

runners up.

Mr.Shafiq Ahmed .Director Finance Essity Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd was the chief guest distributed trophies to winners and runners Up.

Ahmed Ali Rajpoot. and many sports personalities were present.