Two-time champion Azarenka on the up, Barty sets sights on Osaka

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Victoria Azarenka crushed 15th seed Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open third round Friday as she tries to climb back to the top of women's tennis, ahead of top attractions Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka taking to court in Melbourne.

World number one Barty and defending champion Osaka can set up a mouth-watering last-16 showdown if they win their matches in the night session, while Rafael Nadal is also in action as he targets a 21st Grand Slam title.

But it was the 32-year-old Belarusian Azarenka who turned back the clock to steal the early headlines with a 6-0, 6-2 dismissal of her Ukrainian opponent and set up a clash with French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova for place in the quarter-finals.

"I think that's really what I'm trying to say is that ladder I want to climb step-by-step," said Azarenka, who won back-to-back Australian Opens in 2012 and 2013, of her efforts to get back among the elite.

"I think the danger for me is to try to skip a few steps. I think that is something I'm actually learning not to do. That's been helpful." Krejcikova overcame a big fright against 2017 Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko.

The Czech dropped the first set and was a break down in the second before coming through 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and declaring her never-say-die attitude meant her rivals should now be afraid of her.

"I hope they are scared of me," said the 26-year-old, who was one of the standout players of 2021, winning three titles as she soared more than 50 places up the rankings.

After a day of shocks on Thursday, it was altogether calmer for players in the top 10 on Friday as fifth seed Maria Sakkari and eighth seed Paula Badosa joined fourth seed Krejcikova in the last 16.

Greece's Sakkari beat Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-4, 6-1 and Badosa came through 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk after bouncing back from a mid-match wobble.