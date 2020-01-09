UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-time Grand Slam Champ Muguruza Battles Into Shenzhen Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 06:46 PM

Two-time Grand Slam champ Muguruza battles into Shenzhen semis

Garbine Muguruza stepped up her Australian Open preparations by sending down 13 aces Thursday while battling into the semi-finals of the Shenzhen Open

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Garbine Muguruza stepped up her Australian Open preparations by sending down 13 aces Thursday while battling into the semi-finals of the Shenzhen Open.

Spain's former world number one defeated Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to reach her first semi-final since winning a title in Monterrey, Mexico last April.

The 26-year-old Muguruza, now ranked 35 in the world and the sixth seed, faces fifth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia in the last four in southern China.

"I did a good pre-season, I worked very hard," said Muguruza, the two-time Grand Slam champion who endured a poor second half to 2019.

"There's not a secret to success. When you work hard, in the end things will pay off.

"Stay there when things don't go well and keep fighting through. Good things will come." The other semi-final will be between unseeded Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Kazakhstan's seventh seed Elena Rybakina.

Rybakina booked her place with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 victory over the third seed Elise Mertens of Belgium.

Mertens follows top seed Belinda Bencic and second seed Aryna Sabalenka -- who was the defending champion -- out of the Shenzhen Open.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, begins in under a fortnight.

Related Topics

World Poor Russia China Shenzhen Monterrey Belgium Czech Republic Kazakhstan Mexico April 2019 Australian Open Top

Recent Stories

Canadian Traveler Rosie Babrielle turns Muslim

30 minutes ago

ACWA Power expands its geographic footprint by ent ..

34 minutes ago

Masood praises performance of AJK Ombudsman

34 minutes ago

OIC Meeting to Finalize Internal Regulations Of Wo ..

45 minutes ago

King of Bahrain Receives OIC Secretary General

45 minutes ago

Fawad Ch questions performance and existence of CI ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.