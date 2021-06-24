UrduPoint.com
Two-time Olympic Tennis Champion Murray Selected For Tokyo

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

Two-time Olympic tennis champion Murray selected for Tokyo

Andy Murray can dream of a third successive Olympic tennis singles title after the former world number one was selected in the British team for the Tokyo Games

Andy Murray can dream of a third successive Olympic tennis singles title after the former world number one was selected in the British team for the Tokyo Games.

The 34-year-old Scot's career has been blighted by injury since beating Juan Martin del Potro in a memorable final in the 2016 Rio Games.

Murray will also play in the men's doubles in Tokyo, but with Joe Salisbury and not his doubles specialist brother Jamie.

More Stories From Sports

