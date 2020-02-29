UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-try Marchant Gives Super Rugby Leaders Stormers The Blues

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Two-try Marchant gives Super Rugby leaders Stormers the Blues

The perfect Super Rugby record of the Western Stormers this season ended Saturday with England wing Joe Marchant scoring two tries for the Auckland Blues in a 33-14 triumph

Cape Town, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The perfect Super Rugby record of the Western Stormers this season ended Saturday with England wing Joe Marchant scoring two tries for the Auckland Blues in a 33-14 triumph.

Having won four consecutive matches and boasting six victories in their last eight matches against the New Zealanders, the South Africans were expected to succeed in Cape Town.

But a table-topping Stormers side that seemed to believe they needed only turn up to win struggled for possession and territory from start to finish and ended a well-beaten team.

The sole consolation for the Cape Town outfit is they remain top of the combined standings with 17 points, three more than defending champions the Canterbury Crusaders of New Zealand.

A key moment at Newlands stadium came in additional first-half time when Marchant scored his second try to help the Blues lead 27-14 by the break.

Awarded a penalty in their 22, the Stormers kicked to touch, but lost the subsequent line-out by overthrowing the ball and the Blues launched an offensive.

Wing Mark Telea, barely back on the field after being sin-binned for a dangerous tackle, eluded several tackles and the ball moved wide for Marchant to score in the corner.

Fly-half Otere Black, who contributed 18 points, converted and the Blues had a comfortable lead again after seeing a 20-point advantage reduced to just six.

Only six points were scored in the second half with Black slotting two penalties for the eighth-place Blues against a Stormers team that barely threatened to cut the deficit.

TV analyst and former Springboks coach Nick Mallett labelled the Stormers "schoolboys" after an error-strewn performance that included missing 36 tackles and conceding 11 penalties.

Marchant was more diplomatic after receiving the man of the match award, saying the Blues had met "good teams" in South Africa, referring to the Northern Bulls and the Stormers.

- 'We were fired up' - "We were fired up for this match and came out of the blocks fast," said the 23-year-old back capped three times by England but who missed out on 2019 Rugby World Cup selection.

"I switched from (English Premiership club) the Harlequins to the Blues this year thanks to a sabbatical clause because I wanted to sample Super Rugby." The Blues were 20 points ahead within 22 minutes thanks to tries from Marchant and flanker Dalton Papalii with Black converting both and kicking two penalties.

A mini Stormers revival delivered tries from number eight Juarno Augustus and winger Sergeal Petersen and fly-half Damian Willemse was successful with both conversions.

But that was as good as it got for the South Africans with Marchant scoring another try, which Black converted before adding two penalties in the second half.

In Pretoria, the Jaguares outscored the bottom--of-the-table Bulls by six tries to three for a 39-24 bonus-point victory that lifted them three places to fifth overall.

Late first-half tries from lock Guido Petti and centre Matias Moroni powered the Argentines to a 24-14 half-time lead at Loftus Versfield stadium.

The South Africans were still 10 points behind with 16 minutes when they gained a numerical advantage as fly-half Joaquin Diaz Bonilla was sin-binned.

But the Bulls failed to score against 14 men and pushover try from substitute hooker Santiago Socino on 72 minutes sealed the fate of the home team.

"It is always tough playing in South Africa as their teams have huge forwards, but we did well in the mauls," said man-of-the-match Petti.

"Defence is always our first priority and we coped well against long spells of pressure from the Bulls inside our 22."

Related Topics

World Threatened Santiago Moroni Man Auckland Pretoria Cape Town Lead Dalton South Africa Turkish Lira 2019 National University From Top Mini Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJP ..

10 minutes ago

Alonso double spares Chelsea from Bournemouth defe ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases exceed 1,000 in Italy, death tol ..

6 minutes ago

Germany's Friedrich strikes track gold again at cy ..

6 minutes ago

Offensive banner sparks bizarre end to Bayern rout ..

29 minutes ago

Italy's Coronavirus Infection Tally Passes 1,000 W ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.