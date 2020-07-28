UrduPoint.com
Two US Professional Baseball Games Set For Monday Postponed Due To COVID-19 - Statement

Two Major League Baseball (MLB) games scheduled for Monday night have been postponed after several players and coaches tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the MLB said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Two Major League Baseball (MLB) games scheduled for Monday night have been postponed after several players and coaches tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the MLB said in a statement.

"Tonight's scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing," the statement said on Monday.

A total of 14 players and coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

The team played a game in Atlanta on Wednesday and had a three game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia over the weekend.

US media reported that the MLB will hold an emergency meeting later today to address the issue.

The 2020 MLB season kicked off over the weekend under certain safety measures, such as no fans allowed at games and spacing between players in the dugout.

The United States has reported more than 4.2 million novel coronavirus cases and more than 146,000 virus-related deaths.

