Two-week long 'Climbing Festival' concluded

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :A two-week long climbing festival organized by Alpine Club of Pakistan, the national mountaineering and sport climbing federation concluded here on Sunday.

The Festival included rock and sport climbing competitions paying tribute to national heroes, climbing training camp, orientation to climbers and their engagement in Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of the Prime Minister.

The climbers from different parts of the country and departments Higher education Commission (HEC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) participated in the activities. The athletes were engaged in cleaning trek at Margalla Hills. The SoPs formulated for safety of the climbers in COVID-19 perspective were also observed.

In Sport and Rock Climbing Competitions of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Hassan Sadpara Memorial Competition Zaheer Ahmed, Hassan Faiz, Mushahid Hussain, Abu Hurraira, Abdul Bari, Arbab Ayaz Kansi Umar Bilal, and Ms.

Saba were awarded trophies and shields in different categories.

Raja Nasir Ali Khan Maqpoon, Minister for Tourism and sports from Gilgit-Baltistan who was the chief guest on the occasion appreciated the skills demonstrated by climbers and assured co-operation for and support for further promotion of climbing in the country.

Abu Zafar Sadiq, President, Alpine Club of Pakistan while appreciating the climbers' performance, lauded the support of Gilgit-Baltistan. Shahid islam, Deputy Director General was the Guest of Honour on the occasion. Karrar Haidri, Secretary, Rehmatullah Qureshi, Faiz Ali, Zubair Zafar Farooqi, Ayaz Shigri, Akram Awan, Abdul Qadir, Ali Raza, Najeeb Khattak, Aslam Kasi, Rafat Ali were also present at the occasion.