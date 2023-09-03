U-13 inter-zonal Cricket tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The opening ceremony of the A.S. Natural Stone Under-13 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament will begin on September 04 at KCCA Stadium.

The tourney will be inaugurated at 1.00 pm, said a communique.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with A.S.Natural Stone in which 16 Zonal teams are taking part in this tournament.