U-13 Inter-zonal Cricket Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

U-13 inter-zonal Cricket tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The opening ceremony of the A.S. Natural Stone Under-13 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament will begin on September 04 at KCCA Stadium.

The tourney will be inaugurated at 1.00 pm, said a communique.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with A.S.Natural Stone in which 16 Zonal teams are taking part in this tournament.

