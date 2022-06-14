U-14 Football Tournament in Dir Lower concludes

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Under-14 Football Tournament in Dir Lower district concluded with a colourful ceremony with Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (G) Dir Lower Abdul Wali Khan as chief guest on the occasion, said an official handout issued here on Monday.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, he said that sport is very important for the development of the human body. He said that a healthy society is promoted through sports.

The final match of the U-14 Football Tournament has been played between the two finalist teams.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Dir Lower Abdul Wali khan and District Sports Officer Ibrar Ahmad were Chief guests on the occasion From Sports Associations, Muslim Khan, Malak Zia Ul Haq and Malak Shah Nasim Khan, Haji Rozamin Khan, Rahat Farooqi and Meraj khan also graced the occasion by their presence.

The District Sports Officer thanked all the people present at the final ceremony. The chief guest distributed prizes among the players and winner team.