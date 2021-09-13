U-16 cricket championship tournament from Sept 15

In order to promote cricket at school level, Under-16 Central Punjab Schools' Cricket Championship tournament will be played here from September 15, 2021, under Punjab Talent Hunt Programme

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :In order to promote cricket at school level, Under-16 Central Punjab Schools' Cricket Championship tournament will be played here from September 15, 2021, under Punjab Talent Hunt Programme.

This was informed by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad to the media while distributing cricket kits among players and officials at Iqbal Stadium here on Monday.

He said that 10 cricket teams of government and private schools comprising 200 players would participate in the championship, which would be played in Iqbal Stadium and Bohranwali Ground.

Teams had been divided into two pools.

He said that every team of both pools would play one match daily from September 15 to 25.

He said that Pool-A matches would be played at Iqbal Stadium while the matches of Pole-B would be played at Bohranwali Ground. Both matches will start simultaneously at 10am daily in both venues.

He said that each team would play four matches and each match would have 40 overs, whereas the final match between the top teams of both pools would be played on September 26 at Iqbal Stadium.

The DC further said that one team comprising 20 players would participate in the championship each from Tehsil City, Tehsil Sadr, Tehsil Chak Jhumra and Tehsil Tandlianwala, whereas two teams comprising 40 players would take part in the event from Jaranwala. Similarly, four teams comprising 80 players would be selected from private schools for their participation in championship.

This championship will not only promote cricket at grass root level but also top team of the event would represent Faisalabad in Punjab level competitions, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner (City)Syed Ayub Bukhari, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority (DEA) Ali AhmadSiyan and others were present.