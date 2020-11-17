U-16 Talent Hunt camps in different Games to start from Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The U-16 Talent Hunt camps for four female and seven male Games would start from today (Wednesday at different venues of the Peshawar Sports Complex here.

Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah while talking to media men here on Tuesday stated this.

He said during the recently held trials held in two different phases, first at district level and then all the short-listed players were called to Peshawar for the final phase of trials.

Soon after completion of the trials of the final phase, now the camps of all these selected players would be kicking off from Wednesday at different venues under qualified coaches.

Director Sports Operations Syed Saqlain Shah said that in the last phase, various sports camps are being organized in which 176 male and 80 female athletes are participating.

In total, 256 athletes are participating in these camps to be set up in four female games including Athletic, Volleyball, Table Tennis and Badminton and seven male Games comprising Athletics, Football, Table Tennis, Badminton, Volleyball, Squash, and Hockey.

He said out of these short-listed players for the camp, final selection would be made and the selected players would represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in National Junior Championships to be organized in Peshawar under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The camps would continue until November 28, 2020 under qualified coaches.

In response to a question, DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak and Director Miss Rashida Ghaznavi will be supervising the women's sports, while Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah will conduct games including squash, hockey and football.

He said keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in the light of the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and under the leadership of Secretary Sports Abid Majeed and Additional Secretary Sports Junaid Khan, concrete steps are being taken for the promotion and development of sports.

He said now good results are coming in, as the players who could not get such opportunities in the past, now are part of these camps.

He said for the first time in the history, the selection committee headed by Chief coach Shafqat Ullah with a team of 15 selectors visited all the 35 districts all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and short-listed the players in different Games.