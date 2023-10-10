Open Menu

U-16 Wrestling Trials Held

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 10, 2023 | 06:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Inter-tehsil under-16 wrestling trials were held at the Kalim Shaheed Sports Complex under the aegis of the district sports department here on Tuesday.

More than 50 wrestlers from six tehsils took part.

The trials were held to select an under-16 wrestling team at the district level.

The trials were held in 8 different weight categories including 42kg, 44kg, 48kg, 52kg, 57kg, 72kg, 68kg and 74kg.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif was the convener.

