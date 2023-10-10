U-16 wrestling trials held

Inter-tehsil under-16 wrestling trials were held at the Kalim Shaheed Sports Complex under the aegis of the district sports department here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Inter-tehsil under-16 wrestling trials were held at the Kalim Shaheed Sports Complex under the aegis of the district sports department here on Tuesday.

More than 50 wrestlers from six tehsils took part.

The trials were held to select an under-16 wrestling team at the district level.

The trials were held in 8 different weight categories including 42kg, 44kg, 48kg, 52kg, 57kg, 72kg, 68kg and 74kg.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif was the convener.