U-19 4-day match: Pak scores 224 on day one against Bangladesh

Pakistan Under-19 team was bowled out for 224 runs by Bangladesh U-19 on the first day of the solitary four-day match being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Under-19 team was bowled out for 224 runs by Bangladesh U-19 on the first day of the solitary four-day match being played at the Multan cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan managed to post a total beyond 200 runs after their captain Saad Baig elected to bat, was because of the useful contributions from the late middle-order after they had been reduced to 50 for four.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Zulkifal top-scored with 45-ball 43 (eight fours) and Ali Asfand posted the second-best score of the innings with his 41 not out off 85. Mohammad Ibtisam made 39, while Haseeb Nazim scored 33 as only 68 overs were bowled.

Rohanat Doullah Borson was the pick of the bowlers for the tourists, returning three for 42. Maruf Mridha and Jishan Alam took two wickets each.

Bangladesh team will start its innings tomorrow.

This is the first of the six-match tour. The two junior sides will compete in three 45-over contests and two T20s at the same venue over the next two weeks.

Scores in brief:Pakistan 224 all out, 68 overs (Mohammad Zulkifal 43, Ali Asfand 41 not out, Mohammad Ibtisam 39, Haseeb Nazim 33; Rohanat Doullah Borson 3-42, Jishan Alam 2-3, Maruf Mridha 2-29).