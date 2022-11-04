UrduPoint.com

U-19 4-day Match: Pak Scores 224 On Day One Against Bangladesh

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2022 | 06:45 PM

U-19 4-day match: Pak scores 224 on day one against Bangladesh

Pakistan Under-19 team was bowled out for 224 runs by Bangladesh U-19 on the first day of the solitary four-day match being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Under-19 team was bowled out for 224 runs by Bangladesh U-19 on the first day of the solitary four-day match being played at the Multan cricket Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan managed to post a total beyond 200 runs after their captain Saad Baig elected to bat, was because of the useful contributions from the late middle-order after they had been reduced to 50 for four.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Zulkifal top-scored with 45-ball 43 (eight fours) and Ali Asfand posted the second-best score of the innings with his 41 not out off 85. Mohammad Ibtisam made 39, while Haseeb Nazim scored 33 as only 68 overs were bowled.

Rohanat Doullah Borson was the pick of the bowlers for the tourists, returning three for 42. Maruf Mridha and Jishan Alam took two wickets each.

Bangladesh team will start its innings tomorrow.

This is the first of the six-match tour. The two junior sides will compete in three 45-over contests and two T20s at the same venue over the next two weeks.

Scores in brief:Pakistan 224 all out, 68 overs (Mohammad Zulkifal 43, Ali Asfand 41 not out, Mohammad Ibtisam 39, Haseeb Nazim 33; Rohanat Doullah Borson 3-42, Jishan Alam 2-3, Maruf Mridha 2-29).

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Bangladesh Same Post All From

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: DP/Sheikh ..

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: DP/Sheikhoo in main final

2 minutes ago
 Dost Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

Dost Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

2 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 2,913 new COVID-19 infections, 3 ..

Malaysia reports 2,913 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

3 minutes ago
 PTI activists hold protest in Lahore

PTI activists hold protest in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 5,652 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 5,652 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Some 63% of Americans Confident in Election Accura ..

Some 63% of Americans Confident in Election Accuracy - Poll

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.