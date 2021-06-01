UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U-19 Cricket Trials Are Underway

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 05:24 PM

U-19 cricket trials are underway

Pakistan Cricket Board says that Under-19 cricket trials are being held in different cities in search of real potential for the cricket.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board said that Under-19 cricket trials are being conducted in different cities to select the young players.

The board made this announcement on Twitter by sharing pictures of U-19 cricket trials in different cities.

According to the details, U-19 cricket trials have also been held in Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Okara.

The board also used hashtag #HarHallmaincricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Twitter Young Gujrat Okara Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Vivo Introduces V21 with 44MP OIS Night Selfie Sys ..

3 minutes ago

97,163 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

11 minutes ago

ADAFSA issues AI principles and ethics charter wit ..

26 minutes ago

France-returned man allegedly kills wife in Lahore

30 minutes ago

UAE to host FIFA World Cup 2022, AFC Asian Cup 202 ..

41 minutes ago

Young girl shot dead in sargodha

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.