U-19 cricket trials are underway

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2021) Pakistan Cricket Board said that Under-19 cricket trials are being conducted in different cities to select the young players.

The board made this announcement on Twitter by sharing pictures of U-19 cricket trials in different cities.

According to the details, U-19 cricket trials have also been held in Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Okara.

The board also used hashtag #HarHallmaincricket.